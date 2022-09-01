Sunderland 'battle' Alex Neil's Stoke City, Blackburn and Millwall for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles
Sunderland are one of five clubs linked with a deadline day move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.
Reports today suggest Alex Neil’s new club Stoke City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Hull and Millwall are all interested.
The 22-year-old could leave before the 11pm deadline for EFL clubs.
A number of clubs are reported to be keeping tabs on Styles.
On a busy Wednesday, Sunderland completed three new signings ahead of deadline day.
Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba arrived from PSG and Le Havre respectively, both midfielders with versatility but a lot of technical ability.
And Amad, the 20-year-old winger who cost Manchester United a significant fee to prise from Atalanta, and who will bring more pace and skill to the wide areas.
Amad follows Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, Aji Alese, Alex Bass, Jewison Bennette, Ba and Michut to Wearside.