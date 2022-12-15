Sunderland have been linked with a move for Bellingham since the summer, however, reports in TEAMtalk suggest that uncertainty surrounding takeover bids for Birmingham could mean the Blues are forced to offload some of their assets when the transfer window opens, with 17 year old Bellingham chief among them.

They report that Newcastle United and Middlesbrough have joined the clutch of clubs to show an interest in the midfielder. Brother of England star Jude, Jobe has forged his own path through the Birmingham City youth ranks and reportedly also has admirers in the form of Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers and Ligue 1 side Nice.

Bellingham played just shy of an hour for Birmingham during their 2-1 defeat to Sunderland last month but was an unused substitute in their goalless draw with Blackpool at the weekend.