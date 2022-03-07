Sunderland boosted by Everton striker return as Alex Neil reveals decision

The Black Cats were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Charlton Athletic but created the better chances in the game, with Broadhead impressing as he completed 70 minutes without any complications.

Broadhead had not played any competitive football since injuring his hamstring soon after scoring against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter final back in December.

The 23-year-old reprised his striking partnership with Ross Stewart, as Neil moved to a back three in order to match up Charlton's preferred shape.

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead

"He looked really sharp all week in training, which gave me the confidence to put him in the side," Neil said.

"We also changed the shape, because I had a good idea that Jayden Stockley would play and he's a real handful. I didn't want to for two-v-two in that area of the pitch because they were always going to play someone really mobile off him. In that scenario it only takes one flick and you're in trouble.

"I thought we compensated for that really well and I thought our front three were a threat.

"Nathan was a real threat, and he'll get sharper and he'll get better.

"Probably the biggest frustration for me there was that as the game wore on, we've got some gaps in our squad at the moment, so I didn't have another striker to put on.

"I've put Jack Clarke there who is a wide player, and then I changed it again to leave our front three right up the pitch.

"I wanted to see if they would be brave enough to try and win it and they were, and that gave us chances in the transition. "Normally I think we'd punish them in those scenarios."

Neil confirmed after the game that Jermain Defoe and Leon Dajaku were both absent from the matchday squad due to injury, but said that neither were serious issues.