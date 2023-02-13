Sunderland boss drops major QPR team news hint
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed the latest team news ahead of another busy week.
Dennis Cirkin will be available for Sunderland’s Championship fixture at QPR – with Black Cats boss Mowbray considering changes for the fixture.
Cirkin has missed the side’s last two matches after suffering a concussion at Millwall earlier this month.
Sunderland will still be without Lynden Gooch, who has been sidelined with a hip flexor issue, while Niall Huggins has picked up a knock after recovering from a long-term setback.
"Dennis is travelling,” said Mowbray ahead of the QPR fixture. “He has trained the last few days and feels alright so is back and available.
“I think a few more weeks for Lynden. He’s not on the grass, I haven’t seen him out there even with the physios yet.
“I would imagine a few more weeks for Lynden.”
Mowbray has hinted he may make a few changes at The Kiyan Prince Foundation during a congested fixture schedule.