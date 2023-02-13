Dennis Cirkin will be available for Sunderland’s Championship fixture at QPR – with Black Cats boss Mowbray considering changes for the fixture.

Cirkin has missed the side’s last two matches after suffering a concussion at Millwall earlier this month.

Sunderland will still be without Lynden Gooch, who has been sidelined with a hip flexor issue, while Niall Huggins has picked up a knock after recovering from a long-term setback.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

"Dennis is travelling,” said Mowbray ahead of the QPR fixture. “He has trained the last few days and feels alright so is back and available.

“I think a few more weeks for Lynden. He’s not on the grass, I haven’t seen him out there even with the physios yet.

“I would imagine a few more weeks for Lynden.”