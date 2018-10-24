Sunderland boss explains why he subbed Lee Cattermole and raises concern over clamour every time he makes a tackle

Lee Cattermole is well known for his competitive nature, his eight bookings in just 13 appearances this season is testament to that.

But Jack Ross believes the clamour surrounding Cattermole every time the experienced midfielder makes a tackle is becoming an issue.

Lee Cattermole is fouled in the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Whether it be from the opposing players, coaching staff or opposing supporters urging him to be booked every time he goes in for a challenge.

Ross even raised the issue with the officials in the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Cattermole was booked early on in the League One clash by referee Jeremy Simpson, who oversaw the fiercely competitive match, one of four bookings for Sunderland on the night.

The midfielder was subbed after 64 minutes and Ross confirmed it was because he was on a yellow and walking a disciplinary tightrope.

Ross said: "I don't think anything in the second warranted another yellow but people get excited when he makes a tackle, which I think is an issue and I have said that to the officials.

"Not just Lee, times when we make tackles there is a whole lot of it, I have never seen it before, it was a bit different in Scotland, in terms of crowds and referees.

"It was understandable, they are then looking for him to pick that [second yellow] up. He knew that, also we have three big games this week.

"Luke [O'Nien's] contribution was good when he came on and his performance last Saturday against Shrewsbury helped me make that decision, he is in a good place as well."

Cattermole has already served a one-game suspension this season after picking up five yellow cards, the midfielder missed the 2-2 draw with Peterborough United.

Since returning to the side he has picked up three further yellow cards in the games against Bradford City, Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster.

Cattermole would serve another ban if he picks up two more yellow cards and reaches 10 bookings before Sunderland play 37 games.