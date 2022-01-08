Sunderland boss gives update on key duo and reveals COVID-19 situation

The game was delayed for upwards of five minutes after the midfielder collided with Anthony Patterson, the two combining to clear a dangerous long ball down the pitch.

Johnson has not yet been able to see Evans after the game but believes that the initial feedback from the club's physios is encouraging.

Evans will likely be sidelined for a short period as he goes through the concussion protocols, but there is hope that there will not be any long-term damage, though the 31-year-old will be closely monitored in the coming days.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

"Corry is OK," Johnson said.

"He was knocked out, so we will have to see how we go now in terms of the concussion protocols.

"But there's no fractures or anything like that, which is good news.

"I haven't seen him yet, but those are reports I'm getting back from the physios.

"It's a brave challenge, one he has to make.

"We think it's good news there."

Evans adds to Sunderland' s long list of absentees, with positive COVID tests taking it well into double figures.

Johnson does not expect to have any of his injured players back for Lincoln City's visit to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, and so the fate of that game will be dependent on how the COVID-19 situation at the club develops.

Sunderland were only able to play this game because they recalled three loanees, taking them above the required total of 14 players to fulfill the fixture.

Johnson hopes that Bailey Wright will not be sidelined too much longer through injury, but he is unlikely to return in midweek.

"We'll just have to see," Johnson said.

"I don't think we'll have any of our injuries back.

"Aiden O'Brien could maybe play a part, but we will just have to see.