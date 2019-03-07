Sunderland boss Jack Ross provides injury update on George Honeyman ahead of Wycombe Wanderers trip

Sunderland boss Jack Ross says Geroge Honeyman is recovering well after suffering an impact injury at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats skipper was forced off at half-time during Sunderland's 2-0 victory over the Gas, a result which saw Jack Ross' side reach the final of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Sunderland face a quick turnaround with a trip to Wycombe Wanderers in League One this weekend but Ross insists his squad has recovered well following the game at the Memorial Stadium.

When asked about Honeyman, Ross said: "He's recovering well, he wasn't out on the grass today but that's more precautionary than anything else.

"As things stand we expect him to train tomorrow with the group.

"It was just an impact injury at the time, quite a sore one but it's heeled well since Tuesday."

Sunderland are also expected to welcome back Lee Cattermole and Reece James against Wanderers after the pair missed the Bristol Rovers game with minor knocks.

Defender Alim Ozturk also missed the midweek clash with a groin issue.

"Alim had a slight groin problem and didn’t travel with us to Bristol. It’s probably unlikely that he’ll travel again, but there’s nothing major to report," added Ross.