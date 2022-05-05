Broadhead was substituted shortly after scoring against Morecambe on the final day of the regular season with a muscle problem.

"We’ve got guys fit up front,” Neil said.

Pushed for a further update on Broadhead, specifically: “I know, I’m just avoiding the question… we’ll make a late call on Nathan.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead

Neil confirmed that Ross Stewart, Sunderland’s only natural striker, is fit for the game.

"Ross is always ready to go,” Neil said.

The Black Cats boss also said that he had no other major injury concerns.

Neil also made clear that Sunderland are preparing to face Barry Bannan, who like Broadhead came off with an injury during the final day of the regular season.