Sunderland boss outlines the key benefit of upcoming pre-season tour

Tony Mowbray says the club's upcoming tour of the US will be crucial in building a team spirit for what will be a ferociously competitive Championship campaign ahead.

The Black Cats fly out to Texas on Wednesday for three fixtures and training in what is expected to be soaring temperatures, with the summer signings made to date set to spend valuable time settling into the group.

Nectar Triantis will likely make his first appearance during the trip after beginning his pre-season programme on Monday.

A number of academy players will also travel as a handful of long-term absentee remain on Wearside to step up their injury comeback.

"What's good is the young players will be integrated into the group and will be living with the players," Mowbray said.

"In football clubs you normally come into work and go home at, depending when you train in the afternoon or not, half past one or half past four and then you're off home. When you're away on a trip together it's 24 hours a day with each other and hopefully that will help the young players integrate into the group.

"There is a lot of travelling, the heat will be hard but the camaraderie of the group, understanding, the young players, that we have to be relentless this year. The league looks so much tougher on paper, the games look really tough, but we should look forward to it."