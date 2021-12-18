Sunderland boss reacts to Ipswich Town draw and 'poor goal' to concede

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

The Black Cats struggled against a physical Ipswich Town side in the first half, with James Norwood’s header in stoppage time a fair reflection of the balance of play.

Sunderland improved significantly after the break and equalised through Nathan Broadhead.

“I think it's fair,” Johnson said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I though they had the better of the first half, and we had the better of the second.

“It was good, competitive game. We upped our aggression in the second half and we had to, we lost too many individual duels in the first half that just gave them the momentum.

“They didn't have loads and loads of chances but we didn't have anywhere near enough quality switches of play, quality balls into our forwards.

“We changed the shape to match them up and I thought second half, to be fair we did go toe-to-toe.

“In the build up to the goal there's four or five big tackles which allow us to go and build the move. Great feet from Dan Neil, a great through ball and a great run and finish.

“I'm alright with the point, I want to win football matches, but this was a really difficult game in terms of the occasion.

“We came through in the second half and I think our travelling fans will have seen that we have a spirit.

“The draw is OK if we go and win the next one.”

Johnson was left to rue poor defending for Norwood’s goal, but was pleased that Sunderland improved after the break.

“It was a really, realy poor goal,” Johnson said.

“They should never have got a chance from that, we get done with a 1-2 and then two centre-halves get in a bit of a pickle.

“It's a poor goal and not like us through recent games.

“We were able to organise it a bit more at the break and you saw that afterwards.

“They had a bit of pressure late on but the Hoff hasn't really had to make any saves of note.