Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris nominated for Championship Manager of the Month award

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris could win the award for a second time in two months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has been nominated for the Championship’s Manager of the Month award by the EFL.

The Frenchman continued his impressive start to life in England with a quintet of unbeaten matches that allowed the Black Cats to maintain their position at the summit of the table. October began with a comfortable win over Derby County, before a dramatic late blunder from goalkeeper Illan Meslier preserved a point against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, Sunderland rounded out the month with consecutive victories against Hull City, Luton Town, and Oxford United, conceding just one goal in the process. Justifying their decision to nominate Le Bris for October’s award, the EFL said: “Le Bris continues to guide Sunderland’s young players on their upward trajectory, harnessing their attacking instincts while equipping them with the means to cope with difficult moments. It added up to 13 points from five unbeaten games.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Le Bris has already been awarded Manager of the Month once this season, scooping the gong in August following Sunderland’s electric start to the new campaign. Upon receiving the award, the Frenchman said: "I am very proud to start a new experience at a big club like Sunderland. The welcome has been incredible and the connection with the staff, players and supporters has been impressive. It is a collective success for it. It is a good start but now we need to maintain the level."

Also nominated alongside Le Bris this time around are Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, Preston North End chief Paul Heckingbottom, and Cardiff City interim Omer Riza. All three, like Le Bris, guided their respective sides to unbeaten runs in October. The winner of this month’s title will be announced on Friday October 8th.