Cirkin was knocked out in the process of scoring Sunderland’s equaliser against Millwall last month, and has continued to experience some symptoms despite initially recovering.

He will be joining in some training over the coming days, but is not yet ready to return to full contact as so is highly unlikely to be in the matchday squad this weekend.

“Dennis, it’s probably still probably a bit up in the air with the concussion protocols,” Mowbray said.

Sunderland host Stoke City this weekend.

"He’s had a scan and there’s no damage as such, but we have to follow the protocol until he’s fully right.