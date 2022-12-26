The winger has made a major impact on Wearside in recent weeks, and now has five goals in his last eight games for the club.

It had been reported in the North West that recalling him next month would be an option for United as they replace Cristiano Ronaldo, and though the Sunderland head coach has not had any substantive dialogue he is confident that they won't want to disrupt his hugely encouraging progress.

"I'm pretty sure that's not even something that's been questioned - I'd imagine they'd be very happy with him," Mowbray said.

"From where he was at the end of his last loan, it's a much better position for him and his football club. I think it's better that he stays, enjoys his football, plays with a smile on his face and hopefully continues to keep scoring goals and make chances for us.

"Look, I've not heard that from Erik Ten Hag or Manchester United, I'm just assuming that. I've not been given any indication from anyone that it's something they might be considering.

"My experience tells me that he's in a really good place, leave him to enjoy his football and keep letting him grow and develop.

"He's a young guy who has had a tough period but he's now found a bit form, he's settled and looking happy. I would just keep him going."

Sunderland winger Amad