Sunderland boss reveals injury update on Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead and Denver Hume ahead of Rotherham United trip

Sunderland left back Denver Hume

Broadhead has been absent with a hamstring injury since the 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light in late September.

Johnson’s striking options up front have been limited as a result, but the head coach is hopeful that the 23-year-old has ‘turned a corner’ in his comeback.

“It’s definitely been pushed back, in terms of the original prognosis,” Johnson said.

"The timescale was relatively short, and we thought it was a best-case scenario, but the reality is that you’ve still got to take the player’s symptoms and the player’s feelings on board.

“He’s obviously been feeling something. I do feel like we’ve turned the corner now, and that’s probably just the time. Will he be fit for this weekend? No. Will he be fit for next weekend? I truly hope so.”

Sunderland are still waiting for the results of a scan on Denver Hume, who left QPR on Tuesday night with his ankle in a protective boot.

"We’re just awaiting scan results (on Hume), but it doesn’t look good for the weekend, if I’m honest with you,” Johnson said.

"We’ll have to see.

“Hopefully, he won’t be out too long. It’ll be disappointing for him, but it’s part of being a footballer. You’ve just got to bounce back.

“There were bumps and bruises (on Tuesday), it was a very physical game. The majority of those are just bumps and bruises.

“You want to keep your cards close to your chest in a game like this because there will be a couple of key changes to the team.