Tony Mowbray is hugely encouraged by Ross Stewart's progress at the Academy of Light but admits he does not have clarity on the striker's future.

Stewart is one of a handful of senior players remaining on Wearside to step up their recovery as the club's pre-season tour of the US begins, and while he will not be fit for the start of the Championship campaign, Mowbray says the signs are promising.

The striker has not featured for the club since suffering a major achilles injury during an FA Cup tie at Fulham in January.

There has of yet been no agreement on a new contract, with the Scot now entering the final year of his current deal.

Any major progress is thought to be unlikely while Stewart focuses on his comeback.

Mowbray says that would be a major boost for him and his squad, but says he understands there are a lot of different factors at play.

"I've seen Ross out on the training ground with the physio, with his trainers on at the minute doing very light stuff but actually back on the grass which is really exciting and positive," Mowbray said.

"I don't think there's any change [on his contract status] otherwise it would have been news and would have been out there. I don't sit across the table with Ross or his agent and discuss that sort of thing.

"All I know is we could do with him. He's an exceptionally good player in this league and he's shown that. Even though he hasn't played many games in this league, his goals per game is quite incredible and I know how influential he is in our dressing room even though he's not fit and available.

"In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger. If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that. As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for 18 years and over 20 years from leaving school.

I"'ve been there, seen it and know what it's like, especially when you get to a certain age when you have a family and responsibilities. If you have opportunities then I understand where Ross is sitting.

"Let's wait and see how it unfolds over the next few months."

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has recently insisted all parties are all still confident of reaching an agreement, despite the lengthy discussions.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Speakman said: "The situation is no different to where we have been: we are really keen to retain Ross and everything from his camp is that he’d like to stay.

"But we haven’t got to an agreement that both parties would like to sign off. Externally that can seem strange, but we don’t think it is — Dennis Cirkin re-signed last week and we have been speaking to him about his contract for maybe six months.”