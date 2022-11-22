The Black Cats are out in Dubai on a team bonding and warm weather trip as the Championship breaks for the World Cup in Qatar.

“It’s quite similar in that I normally go away on internationals in November time but it does have a sort of pre-season feel about it,” Evans told safc.com. “But it will all be geared up towards our first game back against Millwall on the 3rd.

“It’s nice to get the little break because it has been a pretty hectic start back into life in the Championship.

Corry Evans in action for Sunderland.

“It was good to spend some time with the family. I think all of the lads enjoyed the small break where we could switch off for a week but now it’s back to down to business where we can crack on and focus on the next game coming up in a couple of weeks. Reassess and try and kick on for the second half of the season.”

Sunderland will play a friendly against Saudi Arabia side Al-Shibab with injured members of the squad expected to step up their recovery.

Evans explained: “It will be massive. The manager has come in through the season so he hasn’t really had a pre-season where he can try different things in training.