Sunderland have today announced that Ben Middlemas has signed a new contract with the club until 2025.

The news follows attackers Michael Spellman and Harry Gardiner extending their time at Sunderland alongside 16-year-old Chris Rigg. Middlemas has penned a new deal until 2025 with the option of an extra year.

Middlesmas, 18, scored one goal and assisted two in seven under-18 Premier League appearances from midfield and also featured for the under-21 side

“Everyone at the club is delighted to see Ben sign his first professional contract with SAFC," academy manager Robin Nicholls said.

"Ben has been with the club since he was a young boy and it is a credit to himself, his family and all the staff he has worked with over the years that he is becoming a professional.