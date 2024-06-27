Sunderland confirms 2024-25 hummel home shirt kit release details as hype grows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans are looking forward to the release of the 2024-25 hummel home shirt this week

Sunderland have announced the date for the arrival of the 2024-25 home shirt.

The hummel deal will continue when next season’s new home shirt arrives on Friday 28 June, the club have told fans. Sunderland also says that the release will be supported by a “complete bespoke matchday collection.

“Before then, keep an eye on our social channels to catch exclusive teases and reveals around the 2024-25 hummel shirt, brought to you from the banks of the River Wear,” Sunderland’s website added on Wednesday night.”

Earlier this year, the Black Cats confirmed that hummel will take over as the club’s new kit partner with the deal coming into effect in July.

The announcement had been eagerly anticipated ever since the club confirmed that they would be seeking a new agreement following their partnership with Nike and the Just Sport group with the announcement pleasing most fans.

Sunderland and hummel signed an initial five-year partnership, which the club say is a multi-million-pound agreement and one of the biggest commercial deals in their history. hummel designed some of the club’s most iconic kits during their previous stint as supplier - including the FA Cup final kit in 1992.

As part of the deal, hummel released a retro range. The initial line featured two legendary products that hadn’t previously been released to supporters, the 1992 FA Cup final walk-out jacket and the 1993-94 yellow third shirt. Both of which sold out quickly online and in-store.