Sunderland contract situation analysed ahead of play-off semi-final

When do the current contracts of Sunderland players come to an end?

Sunderland could be facing some major calls over the future of several first-team players this summer.

As revealed by The Echo’s James Copley earlier this week, a number of Academy of Light products are set to leave the club this summer and there will also be decisions made over several senior players that are currently out on loan until the end of the season.

Of Sunderland’s four loan signings - Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham and Enzo Le Fee - only the latter is believed to have a clause in place and that can be activated if the Black Cats are successful in their pursuit of a place in next season’s Premier League. Mepham, who has provided a steadying influence at the heart of the Sunderland defence, will return to Bournemouth and his current deal with Cherries will come to an end in June. Samed and Danns will return to Lens and Liverpool respectively, with the latter now unlikely to play a minute of action for the Black Cats.

This summer will also see several Black Cats players hitting key points in their contracts and that will surely spark interest from elsewhere. Captain Dan Neil, winger Patrick Roberts and full-back Dennis Cirkin will all enter the final 12 months of their existing deals during the close-season and it seems likely the Black Cats will aim to retain the services off all three as they look to build on a solid first season under Regis Le Bris.

But when do the current deals of Sunderland players come to an end?

When do the contracts of current Sunderland players come to an end?

Summer 2025 - Enzo Le Fee, Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham (all loans)

Summer 2026 - Simon Moore, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Joe Anderson, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Harrison Jones, Tommy Watson (joining Brighton), Jay Matete*, Nathan Bishop*

Summer 2027 - Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Pierre Ekwah*, Nectarios Triantis*, Nazariy Rusyn*, Abdoullah Ba*

Summer 2028 - Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Jensen Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Jobe Bellingham, Milan Aleksic, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Timothee Pembele*, Adil Aouchiche*, Hemir*

* currently out on loan

What have Sunderland said about Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil’s contract status?

As reported by The Echo in February, Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’ve had those conversations with the guys. There’s no question over Dennis or Dan’s commitment to Sunderland. But I don’t think at the minute, it’s the right moment to be getting into too much of a conversation with them. That’s really just down to the short time period we’ve got to the summer. We’ve got so much to achieve, and we need to stay focused. Dan’s our captain. I think he’s grown into that captaincy role and, as the season has gone on, has become more and more influential. At the minute, we’re really comfortable with where he’s at, we’re just zoned in and focused on these remaining games.”

