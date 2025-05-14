Sunderland have issued a statement following a pitch invasion at the end of their play-off semi final

Sunderland are expecting an FA charge after a minority of fans invaded the pitch following the conclusion of their play-off semi final against Coventry City.

Dan Ballard’s header in the 122nd minute sparked scenes of wild jubilation at a sell-out Stadium of Light, but the club say they strongly condemn those who entered the field of play shortly afterwards. In a statement, Sunderland said they were proactively working with Northumbria Police to identify those involved and that club sanctions could follow.

Many supporters in the stands booed those who entered the pitch, with the celebrations continuing once the turf was cleared. Coventry City boss Frank Lampard also said that it was ‘disappointing’ that some ‘silly’ fans confronted him and his players during the invasion, but stressed that it was a minority. Sunderland ended their statement by urging fans to show their upport from the stands in future.

Sunderland AFC’s statement on pitch invasion in full

“Sunderland AFC reminds supporters that it is against the law to enter the pitch at any time.

We appreciate the significance of Tuesday’s win at the Stadium of Light and understand the circumstances that led to an incredible outpouring of emotion at the final whistle.

Unfortunately, a small minority of individuals crossed a line by entering the field of play, which can endanger players, staff, officials, and supporters, and we strongly condemn these actions.

The Club will be subject to an FA charge, and we are proactively supporting all relevant parties, including Northumbria Police, and any individuals identified may be subject to criminal proceedings and/or Club sanctions.

We look forward to coming together with supporters for the Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 24 May.

We urge fans to please respect the players and show their continued support from the stands.