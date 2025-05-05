Sunderland's current form compared to Coventry City and other play-off semi-finalists

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 4th May 2025, 21:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 10:28 BST

How does Sunderland’s form compare to their Championship rivals as they prepare to face Coventry City in the play-off semi-final?

Sunderland rounded off their Championship fixtures for the season with a home defeat against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday - and all focus now goes on their two-legged play-off semi-final with Frank Lampard’s Coventry City.

The Black Cats will travel to the Midlands for the first leg on Friday night before the two sides head back to Wearside for what will be a nerve-shredding second leg at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday week.

Since securing their play-off spot with a goalless draw at Norwich City last month, Regis Le Bris’ side have hit a slump after losing their following five games and scoring just once in the process.

But how does their form over the last ten games compare to their play-off semi-final opponents and their rivals across the Championship?

Your next Sunderland read: Transfer news: Southampton 'monitoring' Sunderland player - how supporters have reacted

Points over last ten games: 26

1. Burnley

Points over last ten games: 26 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points over last ten games: 24

2. Leeds United

Points over last ten games: 24 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points over last ten games: 18

3. Derby County

Points over last ten games: 18 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points over last ten games: 18

4. Luton Town

Points over last ten games: 18 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandCoventry CityChampionship
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice