Amad joined the Black Cats on loan from Manchester United in the summer and has scored four goals in his last six Championship appearances.

The 20-year-old was on target again as he netted the opener in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Millwall, converting Pritchard’s low cross after striker Ellis Simms flicked the ball on.

Following a challenging loan spell at Rangers last season, Amad has started six consecutive matches for Sunderland and his increased confidence has been clear to see.

Amad Diallo and Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland against Millwall.

Pritchard, who added Sunderland’s second goal against Millwall, was asked about Amad after the match, to which he replied: “Amad has had his own journey. I watch football all the time and you see where he’s been previously.

“Coming here I don’t think he had much game time at Rangers and it was one of them he’s come to Sunderland and needs to play games and affect games.

“That’s what he’s doing at the moment so long may that continue.

“The boy is still young and has a big price tag on his head but that’s not his problem, it’s out of his hands.

“He’s a down to earth lad, he obviously works hard and you can see his qualities on the ball during the game. You never know where he could go.”

United signed Amad in January 2021 from Italian side Atalanta for a reported fee of £25 million, excluding add-ons, on a five-year contract - with the option of an extra year.

It’s recently been revealed the Premier League club have an option to recall the player in January, yet Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is hopeful the player will stay on Wearside.

Asked if he thinks Amad could return to Manchester United and make an impact, Pritchard added: “Quite possibly but for him at the moment he’s at Sunderland.

“He’s a Sunderland player, he needs to get his head down, he needs to play football and keep affecting games and they will judge him off that.