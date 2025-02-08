Sunderland drew against Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland were held to a frustrating draw against Watford on Saturday afternoon, with Black Cats fans quick to voice their opinions after the game

Dennis Cirkin’s late equaliser rescued a point for Sunderland and preserved their unbeaten home record on an otherwise disappointing afternoon. Luke O’Nien opened the scoring before the Wearsiders conceded two either side of half-time before forcing the game to 2-2.

Wilson Isidor and Milan Aleksic both had chances to win it for Régis Le Bris’ side, meaning the game ended in a draw. However, many supporters are now concerned about the club’s automatic promotion credentials amid intense competition from Burnley, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Here, we take a look at what supporters are saying after Sunderland’s 2-2 draw against Watford in the Championship at the Stadium of Light:

Russell said: “Unlucky not to have had at least one of those two not go in but it’s really positive that we are taking points off “really poor” performances, focus is on the playoffs now.”

Cameron added: “Just don’t get why we keep doing this and letting teams get at us especially at home. We should be well clear at the top of the league. Our own worst enemies at time. RLB needs to address this issue as it’s been happening for too long.”

David said: “One point gained which we didn’t deserve - we were awful until 85 mins in. No intensity, no press and no attacking intent.”

Robert explained: “Why it will be playoffs not automatics - we can’t put the series of wins together that we need to break into automatics - so bloody frustrating!”

Simon wrote: “In a nutshell, a game that shows we are not good enough to go up automatically, awful lack of drive today, miss too many really good chances, and weak bench strength.”

John said: “Got lucky today. Has to drop Samed against Luton. Mayenda needs to start with Le Fee in the middle.”

Joe added: “I thought they were as dire as we were. Not for a long time have I seen a side come here with less interest in winning a game of football as they did. Says an awful lot about how poor we were today that we almost let them do it, though.”