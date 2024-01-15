Sunderland duo walking disciplinary tightrope ahead of potential two-game ban
The Sunderland pair are walking a disciplinary tight rope in the Championship.
Sunderland defensive duo Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard remain close to the 10 yellow card threshold heading into the second half of the season.
Both of Sunderland's first-choice centre-backs have picked up eight cautions each so far this season in the league with 10 yellows earning players a two-match suspension.
Former Arsenal defender Ballard has picked up his eight yellow cards this campaign in the Championship against Ipswich Town, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Millwall, West Brom and Bristol City
Team captain O'Nien, who is also on eight yellow cards and just two cautions away from a two-game ban, picked up his cautions during games against Coventry City away, Southampton, Leicester City, Norwich City, Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle, Leeds United and then Coventry City at home.
As previously stated, 10 yellows before 37 games result in an automatic two-match league ban, meaning the pair have another 10 games to go before the situation resets. FA Cup cards do not count do not count towards the total, however.