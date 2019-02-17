Sunderland fans call for Chris Maguire recall as Luton and Barnsley win again: League One winners and losers
Sunderland came from two goals down to salvage a point against Accrington Stanley on Friday night - but how did their promotion rivals fare in League One?
We take a closer look at this weekend's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.
1. First the winners - Mick Harford
It was confirmed earlier this week that the ex-Sunderland striker would remain Lutons manager for the rest of the season. A 2-1 win at Fleetwood saw the Hatters maintain a six-point gap at the top of League One.
The Sunderland forward hasnt started a league game since January 19 but made a big impact after coming off the bench against Accrington Stanley. Many fans will now hope Maguire is recalled against Gillingham on Tuesday night.
Southend came back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Portsmouth, thanks to Coxs hat-trick at Roots Hall. The Shrimpers equaliser came three minutes from time after Cox played a neat one-two with Timothee Dieng.