And things got a little heated in the first half after Luke O’Nien – playing in the middle of the park for Alex Neil’s side – had to be withdrawn a minute before half-time.

The midfielder was replaced by Dan Neil after he picked up a yellow card (an impressive feat in a friendly game) and then had another coming together with a separate Roma player minutes later.

The incidents annoyed legendary manager Jose Mourinho so much that he was compelled to enter the pitch to protest to the referee before O’Nien was subbed by Neil almost immediately, which prompted some amusing reactions from Sunderland fans watching the stream.

@Buntingfootball: “One of them tweets we’ll look back in years to come and think remember Luke O’Nien rattled one of the most successful managers in Europe.”

@_AlexJohnson95: “Hahahaha love to see it from pre-season.”

@WhatTheFalkPod: “Still ragin' about @JozyAltidore's expert fall at Stamford Bridge to get a penalty. Love you Jozy.”

@_andyyoureastar: “This might go down as one of my favourite tweets ever. Absolute halfer through El Sharaawy by O’Nien and the lunatic gets booked in the first half of a friendly man hahaha amazing”

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 25: Jose Mourinho, Manager of AS Roma points out his 5 European trophies after the full-time whistle during the UEFA Conference League final match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare on May 25, 2022 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

@Ryan_Doneathy: “09 living rent free in Mourinho’s head. Love to see it.”

@nicholaswilso11: “A sentence I never thought I’d read.”