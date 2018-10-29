Sunderland fans will have to be quick to seal tickets for in-demand away day - here's why

Sunderland have been handed an additional allocation of tickets for Saturday's trip to Plymouth Argyle.

But keen supporters will have to act fast if they want to get their hands on the coveted tickets.

Sunderland have sold out every away game of the season thus far, with just under 4,000 fans making the journey to Doncaster in Jack Ross' side's last away trip.

The trip to Home Park is the Black Cats' longest of the season, but that hasn't deterred over 1,200 supporters who snapped up the first batch of tickets in order to go and cheer their team on in Devon.

Indeed, the speed of ticket sales left many fans without a ticket - but they could now snap one up ahead of the 800-mile round trip.

Sunderland have confirmed that additional tickets will be on sale from 9am tomorrow morning (Tuesday, October 30) but, with only an extra 235 tickets available, fans will have to act quickly to secure their seat.

The tickets will go on sale at 9am and are priced at £24 for adults, £19 for over-65s/under-22s/armed forces and £10 for under-18s.