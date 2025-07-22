Sunderland look to be closing in on an ambitious deal for Granit Xhaka

Sunderland may have been handed another boost in their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka after it was confirmed that Turkish talent Hakan Calhanoglu will not be leaving Inter Milan this season.

The Black Cats reportedly made a notable breakthrough in their pursuit of Xhaka on Tuesday, with David Ornstein reporting that the Swiss international has agreed personal terms with the Premier League new boys, as well as notifying his current employers of his desire to seal a switch to the Stadium of Light this summer.

It is understood that club-to-club negotiations are ongoing, but the player’s agent, Jose Noguera, has also spoken openly of his client’s ambition to sign for Sunderland. He told GiveMeSport: “We have reached an agreement in principle with Sunderland on terms. Granit wishes to move back to the Premier League. It is an exciting new challenge for him. Now an agreement is needed with Leverkusen.

“Granit has enjoyed his time at Leverkusen, and we are very appreciative of everything the club has done for him. We hope Leverkusen can find an agreement with Sunderland and are sure talks will continue in an amicable manner due to the strong relationship between Granit and Leverkusen. Granit understands his importance to Leverkusen and although he wishes to join Sunderland, is fully respectful of Leverkusen.”

And in another sign of encouragement for the Black Cats, it now looks less likely that Inter will attempt to rekindle their interest in Xhaka over the coming days.

How does Hakan Calhanolgu’s situation affect Sunderland’s transfer pursuit of Granit Xhaka?

Earlier in the week, a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Serie A giants Inter had moved ahead of both Sunderland and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce in the race for Xhaka’s services.

It was understood that the Champions League finalists had taken an interest in the ex-Arsenal star, but that they would only look to make their move if Calhanoglu left for his home country to join either Galatasaray or Fenerbahce - an outcome that his agent has since sought to pour cold water over.

Speaking to TRT Sports on Tuesday, as as relayed by Gazzetta dello Sport, Gordon Stipic-Wifler said: “Hakan will wear the Inter jersey next season. There have been no meetings with any of the clubs mentioned. We haven’t had any discussions with Fenerbahce. I can say we haven’t even met with Galatasaray: the rumors are unfounded. There are many phone calls and contacts underway. It’s normal for this to happen, but at this stage, we need clearer and more fluid communication between decision-makers.”

