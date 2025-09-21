Sunderland secured an impressive point against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon

Régis Le Bris praised the resilience of his Sunderland side after they battled back to secure a draw against Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats started well against Unai Emery's side but were left with a tall order when Reinildo was shown a red card for a kick on Matty Cash. Though the hosts managed the game well thereafter, they conceded when Matty Cash's long-range effort beat Robin Roefs. Sunderland landed a deserved equaliser when Wilson Isidor scored following Granit Xhaka's clever header into the box.

"It's a good point, with two different scenarios," Le Bris said.

"I think we started well, we managed the first part of the game properly according to our game plan, and this red card changed the whole dynamic. It wasn't obvious to react properly, but we kept the score until the halftime, and we had the opportunity to change this game plan. It was obvious that the second half was connected with deep block and opportunities to set plays, and I think it went well the first 20 minutes. I think we were even dominant during this part of the game. We conceded this goal, and I really liked the reaction, because it could have been the end of the game. With ten men, one nil down, sometimes you can just give up, and it wasn't the case. We kept the ability to go forward and to think that it was possible to change the score."

Le Bris praised the club's raft of new signings for quickly buying into the spirit of the group.

"It's really important," he said.

"We saw it today because they are coming in a new club but the identity, the game model, the previous experiences are still here and it's like a foundation.

"The recruitment process was really important because it was the main objective to keep the consistency of this identity. Otherwise, we'll lose something. Here, the togetherness, the ability to play together and to learn every day, to stay connected with his teammates is really important. We can have maybe a more talented player but the togetherness is a non-negotiable point. I think they showed so far that they are able to connect with these ideas."

Le Bris also admitted he was disappointed with Reinildo's red card, given the defender's experience.

"We have to respect the decision," he said.

"Absolutely I'm disappointed. Granit spoke in the dressing room about these red cards. He experienced this feeling before in his career, so it can happen. The main point was the score and the ability to win a point today."

Régis Le Bris issues Habib Diarra update

While Sunderland are waiting for the exact diagnosis for Habib Diarra's injury, Le Bris hinted that he is expecting to be without him running up to the next international break.

"We don't know yet, the diagnosis is in progress but we'll probably have to wait a few weeks," Le Bris said.

"He has a muscle injury."