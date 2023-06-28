Sunderland have been handed an extra 1,020 allocation for the game against Hartlepool United during pre-season.

Tony Mowbray’s men will finish their 2023-24 preparations with a short journey to the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday, August 1 with kick-off pencilled in for 7.30pm.

Pools have stated that tickets can be purchased online and will go on sale in advance of the game. Turnstiles will open around one-and-a-half hours before kick-off.

Hartlepool United's ticket office is contactable on the number 01429 272584 (option 2) and can be reached via email also: [email protected]

