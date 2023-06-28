Sunderland handed extra 1,020 tickets for Hartlepool United pre-season game - prices and how to buy
How to purchase your tickets for the pre-season clash against Hartlepool United.
Sunderland have been handed an extra 1,020 allocation for the game against Hartlepool United during pre-season.
Tony Mowbray’s men will finish their 2023-24 preparations with a short journey to the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday, August 1 with kick-off pencilled in for 7.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased through Hartlepool United's website by clicking this link with prices as follows.
Adult tickets will be priced at £20 with concessions (over 65s, students, armed forces, 18-21s) at £14. Under 18 tickets are £10, under 14 tickets are £5 with children under the age of five free of charge when purchased with a full-paying adult.
Pools have stated that tickets can be purchased online and will go on sale in advance of the game. Turnstiles will open around one-and-a-half hours before kick-off.
Hartlepool United's ticket office is contactable on the number 01429 272584 (option 2) and can be reached via email also: [email protected]
Pools' ticket office is open from 10am until kick-off on a regular matchday for the purchase and collection of tickets. However, that will revert to 12pm for the night games against Sunderland.