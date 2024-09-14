Sunderland fell to a 3-2 defeat against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday

Sunderland have been handed a major injury scare after Dan Ballard was carried off the pitch following their 3-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

Ballard was thrown up front after Joe Edwards gave the hosts the lead deep into seven minutes of stoppage time, and appeared to fall awkwardly after rising to win a header deep in the Plymouth half moments before the final whistle was blown.

The central defender, who missed most of pre-season after undergoing surgery, needed the assistance of two physios to leave the pitch. Regis Le Bris said in his post match press conference that it was too early to assess the extent of the injury, but the 24-year-old left Home Park on crutches and with his boot in a brace.

Sunderland are already without Aji Alese for around ten weeks due to an ankle injury, with deadline-day signing Chris Mepham named on the bench for the first time on Saturday.