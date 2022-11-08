The Scotland international has not featured since head coach Tony Mowbray’s first game as Sunderland, the 26-year-old striker scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light.

Stewart was due to start away to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship but suffered an injury to his thigh in the warm-up and has been sidelined ever since.

Mowbray has recently stated that his star forward is on track to return to the side following the World Cup and has now been pictured back in training at the Academy of Light.

"Ross was on the training pitches today - with the physios, not with the team - but it was good to see him with his boots on and kicking a football, which is telling me he is not far away,” Mowbray said before the trip to Huddersfield Town last week.

Indeed, Sunderland fans were quick to react to Stewart’s return to the grass on social media. Here’s what YOU said:

@twangmackem: “Can only be bettered by him sitting over a contract with pen in hand, there’s a clue.”

@AbsSAFC: “Him with a contract extension would look even better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Stewart was injured in the warm-up before the Middlesbrough game

@Jack_Austwicke: “OOO BABY DO YOU KNOW WHAT THATS WORTH.”

@bamgboyeolu: “ROSS STEWART IS THE BEST ON EARTH.”