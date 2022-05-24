Sunderland have already sold a staggering amount of season tickets

More than 22,000 had already been snapped up in recent weeks.

And following promotion to the Championship against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, season cards are now back on sale ahead of the new campaign.

A club statement read: “Over 22,000 season cards have already been sold ahead of the highly-anticipated new campaign, with the Lads playing second-tier football for the first time since 2017-18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans.

“Adult Season Cards are priced from £390, with under-16s able to secure their seat from £48 – just £16.85 for adults per game and £2.09 for juniors.