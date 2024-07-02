Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have made a decision on Callum Styles’ future at the club

Sunderland have confirmed that they will not be taking up the option to make Callum Styles’ loan from Barnsley permanent.

The club have been weighing up their options after the end of the campaign but with Styles’ Euro 2024 adventure with Hungary now at an end and Régis Le Bris in post as head coach, they are stepping up their summer plans. Styles will now return to Barnsley but it is expected that he will be on the move again this summer with a number of other Championship clubs interested in striking a deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “As we continue to plan for the new season, we have decided not to take the option in Callum’s loan agreement and therefore his time with us has concluded. Callum’s attitude and application was first class throughout his time at the Club and we wish him well for the future."