Kristjaan Speakman confirms and explains Sunderland's big Callum Styles transfer decision
Sunderland have confirmed that they will not be taking up the option to make Callum Styles’ loan from Barnsley permanent.
The club have been weighing up their options after the end of the campaign but with Styles’ Euro 2024 adventure with Hungary now at an end and Régis Le Bris in post as head coach, they are stepping up their summer plans. Styles will now return to Barnsley but it is expected that he will be on the move again this summer with a number of other Championship clubs interested in striking a deal.
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “As we continue to plan for the new season, we have decided not to take the option in Callum’s loan agreement and therefore his time with us has concluded. Callum’s attitude and application was first class throughout his time at the Club and we wish him well for the future."
Styles was a player who Sunderland had tracked over a number of transfer windows, with the loan deal initially thrown into doubt by illness. Styles eventually joined the club on deadline day but struggled to produce his best form as he was regularly played out of position in a struggling team. He had been key to stay after finding more form and stability at the end of the season but will now assess his options during pre-season.
