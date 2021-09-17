Rentistas' captain, Andres Rodales (C), holds up the trophy after winning Uruguay's Apertura tournament final football match against Nacional in Montevideo.

Ever since Juan Sartori became a shareholder at Sunderland, there has been talk of the Black Cats forging closer ties in Uruguay.

While Sartori became a co-owner at the Stadium of Light in 2018 under the Mandrox ownership, he has remained a shareholder at the club following Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover this year.

And while no South American players have arrived on Wearside, plans to explore that particular market look set to come back to the fore.

According to ESPN, Sunderland have attempted to purchase Uruguayan clubs Club Atletico River Plate and Sud America, yet talks broke down.

The report goes on to say both clubs were approached by Edward Yern to negotiate a potential purchase.