Everton are ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Villareal winger Arnaut Danjuma - a transfer that could benefit Sunderland in their pursuit of re-signing Ellis Simms. According to Football Insider, Sunderland will be given the ‘green light’ to sign Simms should Everton’s deal for Danjuma go through as expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simms netted seven times for the Black Cats before being recalled by the Toffees earlier this month. Whilst back at his parent club, Simms has made two cameo appearances in the league but is yet to score for Frank Lampard’s side.

Sunderland have been given hope of re-signing Ellis Simms (Picture by FRANK REID)

Speaking about the potential of Simms returning to the Stadium of Light, Mowbray insisted that whilst there is interest, they cannot wait all window for Everton to make a decision. Mowbray said: "We have to push on, we can't wait for Ellis.

“If we sign some players and we don't need another centre-forward, Ellis won't be coming back. We have to look after Sunderland and we have to get another option or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the phone rings this afternoon and it's Everton saying he can come back, we then have to decide if we want to stop our other negotiations and bring him back, or [sign] Ellis and another one of the two or three we're trying to do.