Sunderland injury crisis deepens after forward blow plus defender out of Burnley

Jewison Bennette missed Costa Rica’s last game during the international break after picking up a shoulder injury during training.

That’s according to Central American journalist Kevin Jimenez, the man who originally broke the Bennette to Sunderland transfer story during last summer’s window.

Bennette’s injury will come as a concern to head coach Mowbray after defender Dan Ballard limped off playing for Northern Ireland with a hamstring issue during the international break and is now awaiting a scan.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

Whilst the extent of the injuries to Bennette and Ballard are yet unknown, it is likely that the pair will miss Friday’s clash against the Championship leaders Burnley on Friday night at Turf Moor.

The Black Cats currently have eight first-team players on the injured list including Ballard and Bannette alongside Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Aji Alese and Elliot Embleton.

Sunderland Defender ruled out

Dan Ballard has been ruled out of Sunderland’s trip to Burnley after picking up a hamstring injury on Northern Ireland duty earlier this week.

The centre half was substituted early in the second half and though the damage is not severe, the Black Cats say he will likely be missing for two to three weeks.

