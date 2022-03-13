Sunderland injury news: Alex Neil gives this update on Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead
Alex Neil says he remains hopeful that Nathan Broadhead will return to action for Sunderland soon.
Broadhead was again missing from the matchday squad on Saturday as the Black Cats scored two late goals to beat Crewe Alexandra.
The Everton loanee had made his return at The Valley a week earlier, but subsequently reported stiffness in the hamstring that had kept him sidelined since December.
Sunderland will monitor the 23-year-old this week ahead of the trip to face Lincoln City on Saturday, with Neil hopeful that he may be able to play some part.
“It's not a massive issue,” Neil said.
“We were disappointed he missed out, because him and Alex [Pritchard] have been very good since I've been here and even before that.
“It was really pleasing to be able to get the win without them, as well.
“I'm not sure how he'll be, we just need to wait and see next week.”