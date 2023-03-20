Cirkin was knocked out in the process of scoring a crucial equaliser away at Millwall in early February, and though he initially returned to action in line with the concussion protocols, he subsequently began to experience some symptoms and so has been absent since the 2-1 defeat to Rotherham.

Head coach Tony Mowbray said Cirkin had not felt right during that game, and the club have understandbly taken an ultra-cautious approach since then. Cirkin returned to London to see a specialist late last week and speaking to Frankie Francis and Danny Collins in the club's pre-match show on Saturday, he said that feels he is making progress in his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former left-back Collins paid tribute to Cirkin's commitment not just at Millwall but also in playing a crucial role on a big goal at QPR not long after, being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge as he intercepted a pass and set Jack Clarke away to score.

Dennis Cirkin earns a reported £3,000-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2023.

Cirkin said: "I wouldn't change anything, I'm on the mend, I'm feeling good now and we've got a couple of weeks break coming up so hopefully I can be back soon."

Sunderland's hope is that Cirkin, when confident that he is fully recovered from the concussion, will be able to return relatively quickly to competitive action because he has been able to take some part in team training and do his own physical and work at the Academy of Light in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just have to be patient, Dennis has to tell us when he's right and ready," Mowbray said last week.

Sunderland full-back Dennis Cirkin

"At the moment, we're protecting him in the training drills in terms of ensuring he's not doing any contact stuff. At some stage, he will tell us that he is feeling right and then we take it from there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cirkin had been returning from a separate injury when he suffered the concussion at Millwall, and he admitted in his pre-match chat that it has been a 'stop-start' season for him. However, he has relished the chance to test himself in the Championship and feels it has been a positive campaign for a young group.

"I've really enjoyed it so far, it's been a stop-start season but at the same time I've loved watching the boys play," he said.

"It's been a good season for us so far, it's been a really good experience. I feel like we've adapted really well coming from League One last season, the Championship is another level but at the same time, we've got the talent and we've done well.

"The speed of the game - everything is quicker, the players you play against every week are top quality. In League One there were a lot of long balls, but the Championship is technically very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad