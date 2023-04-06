News you can trust since 1849
Sunderland injury news revealed ahead of Hull City clash

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says Alex Pritchard will be available for Friday’s match against Hull City despite a niggling issue.

By Joe Nicholson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read

The 29-year-old playmaker played 76 minutes during last week’s goalless draw at Burnley but didn’t take part in Monday’s open training session at the Stadium of Light.

“Pritch is a little bit on and off with a few niggling little things,” said Mowbray during Wednesday’s press conference.

“He trained today and did a full session but he didn’t train the other day because he was feeling a bit tight.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.
“There was no real risk to take, we have two big games coming up so we’ll manage that situation and he’s going to be available.”

Left-back Dennis Cirkin, who has been recovering from a concussion injury, will also be available after coming off the bench against Burnley and playing for the under-21s side on Monday,

“Dennis is somebody we are sort of managing him through training, a couple of days after playing for the under-21s,” added Mowbray.

“He is going to be fit and available again and will have to wait for his opportunity. That might come in the next couple of games because the games come thick and fast.”

