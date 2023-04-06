The 29-year-old playmaker played 76 minutes during last week’s goalless draw at Burnley but didn’t take part in Monday’s open training session at the Stadium of Light.

“Pritch is a little bit on and off with a few niggling little things,” said Mowbray during Wednesday’s press conference.

“He trained today and did a full session but he didn’t train the other day because he was feeling a bit tight.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

“There was no real risk to take, we have two big games coming up so we’ll manage that situation and he’s going to be available.”

Left-back Dennis Cirkin, who has been recovering from a concussion injury, will also be available after coming off the bench against Burnley and playing for the under-21s side on Monday,

“Dennis is somebody we are sort of managing him through training, a couple of days after playing for the under-21s,” added Mowbray.