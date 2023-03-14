Sunderland injury news: Tony Mowbray explains when he expects Amad and Alex Pritchard to return
Tony Mowbray has said that he hopes both Amad and Alex Pritchard will be back in Sunderland action soon after they were both ruled out of the clash with Norwich City on Sunday.
Sunderland’s injury list continues to grow, with Aji Alese ruled out of the rest of the season with a thigh problem earlier this week.
The Black Cats produced a vital win at Norwich, with Abdoullah Ba’s early goal securing the points. Mowbray’s side now face Sheffield United and Luton Town at the Stadium of Light this week, with the head coach hopeful the pair can feature in at least one game.
“Amad is such an important footballer,” Mowbray said.
"Pritch has missed a fair bit of the season and yet he's a really talented boy. He has a big personality in the group. They're both big losses.
“How long? If they don't make Wednesday then they should be available for Saturday, but I don't know.
“I've spoken to Amad. He had a scan. There's no injury, there's no tear, there's no damage. The hamstring looks perfect.
“I think he's just played...he's a lad who has never played three successive 90 minutes and he's played 32 of them or something like that. His body is telling him. He's cramping up, his hamstrings are tight, we need to give him a rest, take him off the grass for a few days, let him have a swim, have a massage and a rub down. And in a week's time, I think he'll be out there flying again and finish the season strong for us.”