Sunderland’s injury list continues to grow, with Aji Alese ruled out of the rest of the season with a thigh problem earlier this week.

The Black Cats produced a vital win at Norwich, with Abdoullah Ba’s early goal securing the points. Mowbray’s side now face Sheffield United and Luton Town at the Stadium of Light this week, with the head coach hopeful the pair can feature in at least one game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amad is such an important footballer,” Mowbray said.

Sunderland loanee Amad

"Pritch has missed a fair bit of the season and yet he's a really talented boy. He has a big personality in the group. They're both big losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How long? If they don't make Wednesday then they should be available for Saturday, but I don't know.

“I've spoken to Amad. He had a scan. There's no injury, there's no tear, there's no damage. The hamstring looks perfect.