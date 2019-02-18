Sunderland injury update plus striker dilemma: Jack Ross provides key updates before Gillingham clash

The Black Cats have drawn their last three League One outings, prompting concern from some sections of supporters, and will be keen to return to winning ways when they welcome the Gills to the Stadium of Light tomorrow evening. And ahead of the game, Ross has offered some key updates in his pre-match press conference. Scroll down and click through the pages for the main talking points from his media briefing:

1. What's the latest on the injury front? "We are fairly healthy at the minute. Likewise, when we you have so many games in such quick succession you will have one or two niggles, but we are in a good place."

2. Ross on the last two performances "Big parts of our last two performances have been good. The end result will always determine peoples thoughts but there has been a lot of creativity in our last two performances."

3. The Sunderland chief defends Jack Baldwin "He has dealt with a new challenge of playing for a club of this stature. He will learn more about himself and if he can come through this period, he will be better for it."

4. Ross on his attacking dilemma "Will Grigg and Charlie Wyke will be frustrated because theyve got a proven track records of scoring goals. The chances weve created for them, I think 9/10 they'd score."

