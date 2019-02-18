Sunderland injury update plus striker dilemma: Jack Ross provides key updates before Gillingham clash
Sunderland manager Jack Ross faced the press today - and there was plenty on the agenda ahead of the visit of Gillingham.
The Black Cats have drawn their last three League One outings, prompting concern from some sections of supporters, and will be keen to return to winning ways when they welcome the Gills to the Stadium of Light tomorrow evening. And ahead of the game, Ross has offered some key updates in his pre-match press conference. Scroll down and click through the pages for the main talking points from his media briefing:
1. What's the latest on the injury front?
"We are fairly healthy at the minute. Likewise, when we you have so many games in such quick succession you will have one or two niggles, but we are in a good place."