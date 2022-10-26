In a club statement Sunderland have strongly condemned the conduct of a small number of Burnley supporters following Saturday’s match at the Stadium of Light.

The statement goes on to say ‘several fans required medical treatment after being struck by missiles thrown from the away section’ and they ‘are currently supporting those impacted by this completely unacceptable behaviour.’

Burnley have also offered 'sincere apologies' to Sunderland supporters in a strong statement, saying they will issue a banning order to anyone who is found to have thrown objects.

Stadium of Light

Sunderland introduced additional measures following their opening-day fixture against Coventry, including increasing the stewarding capacity and improving their CCTV network.