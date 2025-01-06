It wasn’t always pretty - but Sunderland got the job done on Sunday as they saw off relegation threatened Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.

There were just eight minutes on the clock when in-form forward Wilson Isidor broke in behind the Pompey defence and produced the sort of composed finish that is becoming increasingly familiar to Black Cats supporters.

Regis Le Bris’ side didn’t have it all their own way as their visitors tried to claim a point to aid their bid to avoid relegation back into League One. There were opportunities for an equaliser but Pompey were always up against it from the moment captain Marlon Pack was shown a red card for bringing down Isidor midway through the second-half.