Sunderland, Leeds United and Sheff United's shock odds to secure Premier League promotion revealed

By Mark Carruthers
Published 6th Jan 2025, 20:00 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 20:00 GMT

What are Sunderland's latest odds to secure promotion into the Premier League this season?

It wasn’t always pretty - but Sunderland got the job done on Sunday as they saw off relegation threatened Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.

There were just eight minutes on the clock when in-form forward Wilson Isidor broke in behind the Pompey defence and produced the sort of composed finish that is becoming increasingly familiar to Black Cats supporters.

Regis Le Bris’ side didn’t have it all their own way as their visitors tried to claim a point to aid their bid to avoid relegation back into League One. There were opportunities for an equaliser but Pompey were always up against it from the moment captain Marlon Pack was shown a red card for bringing down Isidor midway through the second-half.

The win ensured Sunderland moved to within two points of the automatic promotion places - but what are the Black Cats’ latest odds to secure a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League?

Promotion odds: 2000/1 (Bet365)

1. Plymouth Argyle

Promotion odds: 2000/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Promotion odds: 1500/1 (Bet365)

2. Portsmouth

Promotion odds: 1500/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Promotion odds: 500/1 (Bet365)

3. Oxford United

Promotion odds: 500/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

Promotion odds: 500/1 (Bet365)

4. Hull City

Promotion odds: 500/1 (Bet365) | Getty Images

