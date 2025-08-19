Sunderland and Leeds United's stunning opening day attendances compared to Premier League rivals - gallery

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 19th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST

Sunderland and Leeds United enjoyed successful returns to the Premier League over the weekend with wins against West Ham and Everton.

The Stadium of Light has experienced some memorable atmospheres over the last three decades - but few can compare to what was witnessed as Sunderland marked their return to the Premier League with an impressive win against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Black Cats home was rocked to its foundations as goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor helped Regis Le Bris’ side make a big impression in Sunderland’s first top flight fixture since 2017. Several media outlets and pundits praised the impact the Wearside faithful made on the men in red and white as a sold out Stadium of Light celebrated a fine win.

With over 46,000 supporters taking in a momentous occasion, we take a lot at how Saturday’s attendance compared with the average attendance of Premier League clubs last season?

Your next Sunderland read: Ex-Sunderland favourite set for £8m Wrexham move from Manchester City – reports

2024/25 average attendance: 11,214

1. Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium

2024/25 average attendance: 11,214 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2024/25 average attendance: 17,094

2. Brentford - Gtech Community Stadium

2024/25 average attendance: 17,094 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2024/25 average attendance: 25,064

3. Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park

2024/25 average attendance: 25,064 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2024/25 average attendance: 26,833

4. Fulham - Craven Cottage

2024/25 average attendance: 26,833 | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLeeds United
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice