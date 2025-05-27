Sunderland will compete alongside the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League once again next season.

Sunderland’s planning for their first season in the Premier League since 2018 is already well underway and the challenges that lie in wait are all to clear to see.

The Black Cats enjoyed a remarkable first season under head coach Regis Le Bris after securing a fourth place finish in the Championship before successfully negotiating a two-legged play-off semi-final clash with Coventry City with a 3-2 aggregate win over Frank Lampard’s men. That set up a Wembley date with Sheffield United and it was the Blades that made a more positive start as a first-half goal from Tyrese Campbell gave them a lead that remained in place until the final quarter of an hour.

However, goals from Eliezer Mayenda and substitute Tommy Watson turned the game on its head with the latter setting off wild celebrations on and off the pitch as Wearside prepared for the return of Premier League football. Competing alongside the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Wear-Tyne derby rivals Newcastle United will see Sunderland taking on clubs with sizeable budgets that are far in excess of their own.

But how do the transfer costs of the squad that has led Sunderland return to the Premier League compare to the clubs they will compete alongside in the top flight next season? We take a look with figures reported by football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

The most recent transfer costs of 2025/2026 Premier League squads

1. Chelsea - £1.44bn 2. Manchester City - £1.11bn 3. Manchester United - £1.03bn 4. Arsenal - £882m 5. Liverpool - £749m 6. Tottenham Hotspur - £697m 7. Newcastle United - £605m 8. Aston Villa - £503m 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £458m 10. West Ham United - £386m 11. AFC Bournemouth - £382m 12. Everton - £282m 13. Leeds United - £281m 14. Crystal Palace - £280m 15. Brighton and Hove Albion - £267m 16. Fulham - £254m 17. Brentford - £222m 18. Burnley - £180m 19. Nottingham Forest - £173m 20. Sunderland - £18m

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s summer transfer window plans?

Speaking earlier this month, the Black Cats head coach said: “We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship]. The main focus is on the play-offs but at the same time we still have a lot to do and speak regularly with Kristjaan [Speakman], Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] and the recruitment structure. We have regular meetings, I have one this afternoon for example, it's all part of the process. Obviously when you have a successful team, especially with young players, talented players, it's always tough to say that you will keep them all in the future. We'll have a lot of interest in these players, so we'll see later. What I can say is that they are all absolutely focused on these games ahead of us. This is really clear, 100%."