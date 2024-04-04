Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland legend Marco Gabbiadini has stated that interim head coach Mike Dodds is “out of his depth” after the loss to Blackburn Rovers.

The Black Cats suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, only the third time the club has conceded five at the Stadium of Light in a competitive fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland were two goals down at half-time with many supporters expecting changes at the break. However, interim head coach Mike Dodds opted to keep things as they were but Black Cats quickly conceded another two, leading to criticism from another ex-Wearsiders legend Gary Bennett.

However, Gabbiadini - who played for Sunderland 185 times in all competitions - has also criticised Dodds following the thrashing against Blackburn Rovers at home.

Sunderland favourite Gabbiadini gave this verdict on Dodds, telling BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport show: “I actually feel pity for Mike Dodds which is a really sad position to be in, because he’s out of his depth.

“I know he had a couple of wins last time, but look; with a team that was playing the way it was when we sacked our manager [Beale], would could get results. But the deficiencies in this squad, which isn’t Mike Dodds’ fault, are absolutely massive, and we are being shown up at the moment, and we will continue to do [be shown up] for the rest of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad