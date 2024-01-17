Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been linked with two new names during the January transfer window.

The period clubs can trade players during the winter is now 17 days old and Sunderland have yet to conclude an incoming or an outgoing deal despite multiple rumours.

Earlier this week, the Black Cats were linked with two fresh names as transfer chiefs Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey look to meet Michael Beale's needs. Sunderland's head coach needs another striker and that has seen Sunderland's name mentioned alongside Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff, who is also been linked with Birmingham City and Derby County.

The prolific goalscorer moved to Notts County from North East club Gateshead and starred for Notts County as they won promotion from the National League last season, scoring 42 goals in 47 games. The 26-year-old has already notched 20 further goals this campaign.

Reports state that Peterborough United are keen to land the 26-year-old to help their promotion push from League One. Birmingham City, Sunderland and Derby County are also listed as clubs who have shown an interest, as have Wrexham and Hearts.

Sunderland are also said to be targeting Leicester City defender Luke Thomas to strengthen left-back position, according to Sunderland Nation. The Black Cats have suffered injuries in defence with Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin set to be out for extended periods through injury.

