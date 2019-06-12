Sunderland have reportedly offered a contract to 34-goal striker Lawrence Shankland and have been linked with deals for ex-Middlesbrough duo Stewart Downing and Dimitrios Konstantopoulos.

Former Black Cats winger Luke Molyneux has joined North East club Hartlepool United after he was released by Sunderland yesterday – the Bishop Auckland-born 21-year-old spent the back end of last season out on loan at Victoria Park.

Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers are keen on recently released Rotherham United defender Dominic Ball.

Ball spent the last two seasons on-loan at Aberdeen but has rejected the opportunity to return to Pittodrie in search of a club in England, despite manager Derek McInnes keen to sign the 23-year-old permanently.

Ball can play centre-back, full-back and in midfield and made 40 appearances for Aberdeen in all competitions last season.

Adebayo Akinfenwa has committed himself to Wycombe Wanderers for a fourth season, penning a new one-year contract at Adams Park.

The popular striker has scored 44 times since joining from AFC Wimbledon in 2016, cementing his place as a fan favourite and topping the scoring charts at the club in each campaign.

Plymouth Argyle Midfielder Tom Purrington is hoping to break into the first team next season under new manager Ryan Lowe.

The 18-year-old has stepped up from the academy ranks after signing his first professional contract and appeared regularly for the Pilgrims in the Premier League Cup and Central League during 2018/19 as well.

Bristol Rovers have signed ex-Maidstone Unted defender Josh Hare from Eastleigh after the 24-year-old was named in National League Team of the Season – the deal is subject to FA and EFL approval.