Sunderland loanee reveals Jack Ross' words of advice as he continues to impress

Ethan Robson has revealed Jack Ross’ message to him as he departed Sunderland on loan.

The midfielder penned a half-season loan deal with Scottish Premier League strugglers, and has quickly made a strong impression north of the border.

He netted his first goal for the Dee against St Mireen - Ross’ former employers on Saturday, but it proved to be in vein as the Buddies ran out 2-1 winners.

And while Robson was disappointed to see his side’s relegation woes worsen, he was happy to have found the net - having been challenged by his manager at the Stadium of Light to make the most of his spell in Scotland.

Although he isn’t sure how happy Ross will be after he netted against his former side.

“I want to play, score goals and keep this club in the Premier League and hopefully we can do that,” said Robson, speaking to the Dundee Courier.

“I have big games coming up here and I will be focused on Dundee.

“I had a good conversation with him (Ross) and he just told me to come here and get some games.

“I’m at the stage now that I need to be playing games and he agreed and we came to the decision to come to Dundee.

“He wouldn’t be happy I scored against his old club though! But I came here to score goals and I am delighted I got one, although the result didn’t go our way.”

Robson and Dundee currently sit two points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Scottish Premier League, but the all-action midfielder is confident that the side can climb away from danger.

“We started brilliantly, but I definitely think there is enough quality in the dressing room to get out of this mess we are in,” he added.

“Everyone’s confidence dropped. We needed to get it back by making a few chances and getting the crown going again, but that never happened.

“The important thing now is to bounce back on Wednesday.

“The last thing we want to do is feel sorry for ourselves. It’s football.

“Against Celtic we put in a great performance and were very unlucky. It feels like our luck needs to change at some time. We need to give the fans something to cheer about.”